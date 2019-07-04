Grand Jean Capital Management Lifted By $4.36 Million Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 96.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 80,682 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 164,302 shares with $8.97 million value, up from 83,620 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 611,575 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Among 6 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Charles Schwab had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of SCHW in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $46 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, April 5. See The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $37 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53 New Target: $51 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $48 New Target: $47 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $54 New Target: $53 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crown To Use Wind Power In 2020 As First Step In Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 18,773 shares. City has invested 0.11% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com New York has 12,318 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Advisory Alpha Limited Co reported 2,000 shares. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.50 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 165,000 shares. Bain Capital Credit Limited Partnership invested 6.95% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 18,369 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 49,785 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Kistler has 3,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sasco Inc Ct invested in 3.64% or 712,088 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity. CONWAY JOHN W had sold 129,000 shares worth $6.90M on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crown Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) rating on Monday, January 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $54 target.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,915 shares to 85,295 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 11,567 shares and now owns 65,666 shares. Cadence Bancorporation was reduced too.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company has market cap of $54.00 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. $162,946 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were sold by Craig Jonathan M.. The insider SCHWAB CHARLES R sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76M. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fairview Capital Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,983 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 37,548 were reported by Kcm Advsr Llc. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 56,590 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 47,603 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 77 shares or 0% of the stock. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.42% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 1.38 million were accumulated by London Of Virginia. Btr Capital Mngmt has 5,887 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.1% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fosun Limited has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.54M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video)

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby McInerney Investigates So-Called â€œCollateral Yield Enhancementâ€ or â€œCYESâ€ Options Trading Strategy Which Caused Significant Losses to High Net Worth Clients of Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Other Firms – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.