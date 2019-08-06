Grand Jean Capital Management Increases Position in Comcast (CMCSA); Dalal Street Boosted Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $47.25 Million as Share Value Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 19.53M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 8.83M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) by 6,915 shares to 85,295 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,298 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

