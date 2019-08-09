Grand Jean Capital Management Holding in Visa Ci A (V) Has Cut by $3.45 Million; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Raised Stake

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (V) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 101,382 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 123,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Ci A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $178.2. About 2.60 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 253,701 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – CONSIDERATION IN DEAL WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A DIVIDEND BY GGP PAID IN CASH AND EQUITY AND MERGER CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield gets Calpers, TIAA financing for GGP deal- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,313 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 4.99M shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grisanti Ltd accumulated 31,948 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Leisure Capital owns 0.69% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,280 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northeast Investment Management reported 4.56% stake. One Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schmidt P J Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,185 shares. 7,801 were reported by Cls Invs Limited Liability. Crestwood Management Limited Partnership holds 4.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 45,900 shares. Brown Capital Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pitcairn holds 1.08% or 63,822 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt owns 7,990 shares. 8,928 are held by Bath Savings Trust.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 31.15 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares to 35,165 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares to 77,854 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,500 shares, and cut its stake in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE).