Grand Jean Capital Management Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Lowered by $627,102 as Valuation Rose; Kepos Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in Exelixis (EXEL)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 92.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 139,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 150,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 1.55M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA ENTER INTO PACT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP NOVEL; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc/Fund Parent by 500,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $55.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:PSX) by 12,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,591 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $941,200 was made by SCANGOS GEORGE A on Friday, February 1. FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11M worth of stock or 50,500 shares. Shares for $924,800 were sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.68B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.