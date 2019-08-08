Grand Jean Capital Management Has Upped Its Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake by $894,153; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Its Position by $1.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 377,211 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares to 8,392 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,298 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Ltd Liability Co holds 7,685 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.93% or 20,671 shares. 63,015 were reported by Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 4,447 shares. 92,056 are owned by Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.52% or 23,974 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 1.6% or 37.39 million shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co has 120,519 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial Serv invested 2.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Delphi Management Ma reported 15,437 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp holds 99,699 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 711,817 shares. First Tru has invested 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Portland Investment Counsel accumulated 4,073 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.62 million shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.