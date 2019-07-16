Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Stake By $420,475; Yum Brands (YUM) Sentiment Is 0.93

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) stake by 66.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,025 shares as Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 1,497 shares with $209,000 value, down from 4,522 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Co now has $352.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 6.47M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 293 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 316 cut down and sold stock positions in Yum Brands Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 218.50 million shares, down from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Yum Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 275 Increased: 202 New Position: 91.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Dowdupont Inc. stake by 26,457 shares to 176,654 valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,910 shares and now owns 362,486 shares. Charter Communications was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 444,972 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.19M for 32.11 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.19 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 7.58% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. for 245,309 shares.

