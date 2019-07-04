Grand Jean Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Fil LTD Lowered Dte Energy Co (DTE) Holding by $370,016 as Share Price Rose

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 2,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,797 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 130,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 444,953 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 12/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,500 were reported by Hartford Invest Management Co. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 3,678 shares. 700 were reported by Oakworth. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 7,122 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 216,875 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 703,133 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 39,133 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northern Corp holds 0.07% or 2.42 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com reported 4,785 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 3,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.1% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Tuesday, May 7.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 440,879 shares to 762,619 shares, valued at $95.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DTE’s profit will be $223.52 million for 26.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.49% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,793 shares to 69,868 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,392 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

