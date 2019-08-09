Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) Holding; Frequency Electronics (FEIM)’s Sentiment Is 3.75

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 6,915 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 85,295 shares with $4.12M value, down from 92,210 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. Ne now has $206.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 15.84M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank

Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 4 sold and reduced their holdings in Frequency Electronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 8.03 million shares, up from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Frequency Electronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.31B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5.68M shares. Prudential reported 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bruni J V has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Woodstock invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palladium Prns Ltd Llc invested in 130,534 shares. Blair William Il holds 254,904 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.55% or 15,304 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 6.67M shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.92 million shares. 52,514 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Limited. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6.69 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc reported 13,710 shares stake. Fort Point Cap Prns Lc accumulated 4,376 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc Ny owns 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,750 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 0.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 23,063 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Frequency Electronics, Inc. for 311,076 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 192,500 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 844,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 21,200 shares.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $103.01 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.