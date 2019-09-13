Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered Visa (V) Position by $478,518; Stock Rose; Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Boosted Position by $308,140 as Market Valuation Rose

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $150.83. About 585,004 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 2,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12M, down from 101,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,109 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp has 1.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 7.04% or 33,895 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 8,261 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 5,182 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca stated it has 4.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Legacy Capital Inc reported 21,050 shares. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 958 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Security National Trust invested 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sol Capital Management holds 0.12% or 2,586 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Inc reported 2.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Torray Limited Com has 144,011 shares. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.74% or 40,000 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,735 shares. 3,937 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Co. 1,470 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 13,241 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,206 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 5,892 were accumulated by Jane Street Limited Liability Corp. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation invested in 50,767 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Optimum Advisors reported 296 shares. Sun Life Fin has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Prudential invested in 109,613 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 10,268 shares. Cibc Markets has 11,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 30,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock.