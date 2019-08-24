Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.73 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 539,509 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Black Diamond Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc owns 4.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 186,830 shares. Jefferies Gp Llc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,400 shares. One Limited Liability Co holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,586 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt holds 14,385 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 67,905 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Argent, Tennessee-based fund reported 147,709 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Co holds 55,836 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. 20,400 were accumulated by Horseman Management Limited. Alps Inc owns 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,864 shares. Markston Limited Co stated it has 311,653 shares or 6.94% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership reported 22,601 shares. Loudon Ltd Llc holds 4,705 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Harbour Invest Mngmt owns 2.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,207 shares.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

