Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position as Market Value Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Increased Stake

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,298 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 72,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.36 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 47,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 710,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.24M, up from 663,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 716,882 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 332,295 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $190.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 13,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,938 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 514 were reported by Clarivest Asset Management Llc. Pnc Fincl Service Inc stated it has 621,292 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg holds 4,929 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank Trust owns 355 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 3,018 shares. Charter Trust Comm stated it has 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 264,549 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 672 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 294 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Partners Ltd has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,867 shares. 11,148 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Td Asset Mgmt reported 512,035 shares. Signaturefd reported 0.05% stake. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 244,821 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.