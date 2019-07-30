Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $12.01 Million; Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $331,540; Market Valuation Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,945 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.13. About 976,468 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.27M shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1.59% or 62,262 shares. Acr Alpine Llc owns 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120.32M shares. Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0.45% or 14,379 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Page Arthur B owns 37,680 shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Grace & White Incorporated Ny accumulated 9,165 shares. 81,624 are held by Checchi Advisers Lc. 38,911 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Company. 583 were reported by Contravisory Inv Inc. First Comml Bank owns 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,521 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.35% or 90,387 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 1.93% or 14,195 shares. Lpl accumulated 1.97M shares. Bainco Invsts stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares to 153,897 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,392 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp owns 115,327 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 3,127 shares. Leisure Capital stated it has 7,048 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.29% or 2,606 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 51,722 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. The California-based Windward Mngmt Ca has invested 2.93% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Montgomery Management Inc reported 0.14% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 43,959 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 9,734 shares or 0.13% of the stock. King Luther Capital Corp stated it has 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Company holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 85,000 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 4.33 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt & Company, Virginia-based fund reported 1,400 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,845 shares to 49,145 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,185 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN).