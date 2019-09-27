Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $476,655 as Share Value Declined; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 21,335 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 3.79 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Morgan Stanley launches Hunterstown B loan; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 08/03/2018 – Shelley Leibowitz, Former Morgan Stanley and World Bank CIO, Joins Endgame Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video); 07/03/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 160 FROM EUR 110; 24/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces New Commitment to Finance $250Bn in Low-Carbon Solutions by 2030; 01/05/2018 – There’s been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley – and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology; 30/03/2018 – Ex-UBS, Ex-Morgan Stanley Executives Also Nominated to Board; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 43.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 19,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 24,996 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 44,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 564,480 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.35M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,091 shares to 55,873 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Hexoâ€™s â€œSmoke-Freeâ€ Strategy Is Solid, but Shares Remain Overvalued – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “TAP Stock Sinks After Analyst Drubbing – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors, Maxar Technologies, Weight Watchers, and Mueller Water and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Whatâ€™s Ahead for Hexo Stock With Earnings on the Horizon – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s How to Buy Hexo Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 270,474 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.33% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.27% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.07% or 45,549 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ser Corporation reported 33 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 35,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 22 were reported by Oakworth Capital. State Street has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 429,268 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James Associate invested in 0.04% or 451,696 shares. Investec Asset has 4,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 0.02% stake. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 10,105 shares to 55,561 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,995 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Big Tech Crackdown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.