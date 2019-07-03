Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Duquesne Family Office Has Lifted By $64.65 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 552,580 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 5.17M shares with $609.87M value, up from 4.62 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) stake by 926.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 102,690 shares as Microsoft Inc. (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 113,776 shares with $13.42 million value, up from 11,086 last quarter. Microsoft Inc. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated has 7.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Natl Natl Bank In has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce And Co accumulated 2.27% or 228,501 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 100,000 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc stated it has 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens Capital LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.26M shares stake. Sageworth Trust Com invested in 260 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 3.79% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 1.3% or 39,224 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.26% or 9,746 shares. Dsm Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.83M shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,921 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Lone Pine Cap invested in 6.23% or 9.04M shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million was made by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 8,517 shares to 18,123 valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cadence Bancorporation stake by 123,714 shares and now owns 153,897 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.