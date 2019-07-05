Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Fosun International LTD Lowered Kellogg Co (K) Position By $576,800

Fosun International Ltd decreased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 69.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd sold 10,300 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 4,620 shares with $263,000 value, down from 14,920 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $17.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 3.05M shares traded or 38.28% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 31.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 18,123 shares with $6.91M value, down from 26,640 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $355.99. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $297.89 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0.48% or 420,229 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Aviva Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,765 shares. Co Of Virginia Va reported 0.03% stake. Whitnell And reported 0.14% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kellogg W K Foundation Trust stated it has 99.35% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Webster Bancshares N A owns 557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation owns 27,700 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 10,609 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 2,268 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 48,179 shares. Principal Fincl accumulated 379,709 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Fosun International Ltd increased La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC) stake by 107,610 shares to 416,260 valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 39,000 shares and now owns 101,323 shares. Myokardia Inc was raised too.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.75 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, worth $5.72 million on Wednesday, April 10.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, March 19. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Argus Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Consumer Edge Research has “Underweight” rating and $4900 target.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.17 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $425 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Seaport Global maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Lc has 15,569 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,506 shares stake. Avalon Advisors Lc holds 1.13% or 130,240 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 216,044 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Lc owns 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,787 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp has 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability stated it has 7,589 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Btr Capital reported 0.26% stake. Hilton Ltd invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,143 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability holds 520,284 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp owns 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,483 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 247,562 shares. Cyrus Partners LP accumulated 5,000 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.