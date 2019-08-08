Grand Jean Capital Management Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $3.24 Million; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding By $370,174

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 31.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 18,123 shares with $6.91M value, down from 26,640 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $188.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $334.3. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 1,918 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 80,331 shares with $15.53M value, up from 78,413 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $105.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 790,248 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank invested in 16,589 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 4,109 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Motco invested in 1,131 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.15% or 37,700 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Twin Cap owns 6,390 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Company owns 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,715 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.08% or 135,084 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 128,237 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Lc accumulated 0.17% or 21,299 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,797 shares. First Western Mgmt owns 3.7% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,344 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 0.43% or 9,452 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc accumulated 769,393 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 24,793 shares to 24,219 valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 2,490 shares and now owns 2,325 shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $191 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $188 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $207 target.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy: Big Dividend, Big Total Return – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested 2.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin Inc Tn accumulated 5,342 shares. Capital Sarl has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated holds 1,456 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parsons Ri stated it has 1.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cwm Limited Liability Com has 17,642 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital holds 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,314 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs reported 0.72% stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. DZ BANK AG downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $333 target in Monday, March 11 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.