Grand Jean Capital Management Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $3.24 Million; As Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Valuation Rose, Algert Global Lowered by $854,145 Its Stake

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 55.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 23,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The hedge fund held 18,879 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 41,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 213,827 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 26,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares to 164,302 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Co owns 0.94% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,796 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.3% or 85,588 shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,321 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 73 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,557 shares. Orleans Mngmt Corporation La holds 2.19% or 7,500 shares. Moreover, Barnett And Inc has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenbrier Prns Capital invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,077 shares. Profund Ltd Liability reported 16,883 shares stake. Webster Bancorp N A reported 19,109 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,873 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 5,410 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Colony Ltd Llc accumulated 73,622 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares to 59,718 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Network Inc by 17,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 30,572 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 80,321 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 8,411 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 40,355 shares. 6,800 are held by Numerixs Inv Inc. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Sei holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 146,569 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Automobile Association invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Pinebridge Lp invested in 55,608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pdt Prtn Lc reported 0.21% stake. Qs Investors Lc holds 81,650 shares. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De stated it has 154,005 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.

