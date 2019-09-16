Grand Jean Capital Management Has Cut American Tower (AMT) Position By $4.39 Million; Commercial Metals Company (CMC) SI Decreased By 13.95%

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 30.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 21,529 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 48,339 shares with $9.88 million value, down from 69,868 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $96.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 938,947 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) had a decrease of 13.95% in short interest. CMC’s SI was 8.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.95% from 10.27M shares previously. With 1.44M avg volume, 6 days are for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s short sellers to cover CMC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 752,233 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Commercial Metals Company Celebrate Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS MEASURES ANNOUNCED TODAY ARE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Cmc’s Proposed Notes; All Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AT&T (T) and American Tower (AMT) Announce New Multiyear Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower Corp has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is 2.73% above currents $217.24 stock price. American Tower Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, March 22. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $210 target.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating Commercial Metals Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CMC) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Estimates Raised After Credit Suisse Conference Presentation – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

