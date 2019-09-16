Grand Jean Capital Management Has Boosted Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $476,655; Market Valuation Declined; Harvard Management Co Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $26.31 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 21,335 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 5.97 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video); 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 09/05/2018 – Morgan’s profits soar as it races into new era

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 136,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 170,081 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83 million, down from 306,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 7.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 10/04/2018 – Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 04/04/2018 – Arizona Daily Star: #BREAKING: Up to 87 million now affected in Facebook scandal, far more than previously thought…; 01/04/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Is Not the Problem. Lax Privacy Rules Are; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse–Update; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley retains billing as top adviser in activist fights: Refinitiv data – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Ulta Beauty Turns Ultra Ugly Following Guidance Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 6,854 shares to 104,699 shares, valued at $21.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,535 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0.25% or 77,300 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 188,201 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 75,308 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Allied Advisory reported 46,013 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.24% or 26,662 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 41.97M shares or 0.36% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Affinity Advsr has 115,703 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. 16.57 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc owns 1,034 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Riggs Asset Managment Company invested in 0.01% or 203 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated holds 5.77M shares. Epoch Inv Prns reported 0.81% stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.00 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corp reported 5,163 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 57,345 shares. Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 9.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 52,368 shares. Platinum Invest Ltd owns 10% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.20 million shares. Heritage Wealth reported 7,676 shares. Utd (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 2,850 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Veritable LP invested in 74,232 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc owns 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,266 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.49% or 32,301 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 73,388 shares. Moreover, Epoch Invest Prtn Inc has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whetstone Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.88% or 98,699 shares. New York-based Family Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 145,529 shares. Shellback LP holds 30,000 shares.