Grand Jean Capital Management Has Boosted Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $4.36 Million as Market Value Rose; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Market Value Declined, Passport Capital Increased Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.93 million shares traded or 43.11% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 2.95 million shares traded or 27.69% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Cameco Corporation: Cameco Provides Date for Q2 Results and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 103 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technology has invested 0.08% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bb&T holds 8,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kenmare Partners Limited Company holds 11.22% or 164,500 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,665 shares. Avenir stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 70 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 27,623 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 2.38% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brinker Cap holds 0.03% or 14,008 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 7,373 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest Mngmt stated it has 26,445 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 831,888 shares.