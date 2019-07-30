Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,298 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 72,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 4.53 million shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 5,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,182 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, down from 48,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.85 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 4,235 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30. 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.88 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.07% or 1,920 shares in its portfolio. 13,069 were accumulated by Shayne Co Lc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.15% stake. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 2,386 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 61,111 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 9,238 shares. Boston Prtn invested in 1.28% or 7.50M shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,709 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,723 shares. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & reported 0.67% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blue Chip Partners stated it has 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Godsey And Gibb Associate holds 2.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 124,925 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Lc owns 4.71 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 21,002 were accumulated by B T Dba Alpha.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 10.94 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fragasso Group has 0.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 25,385 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com owns 6,432 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company Incorporated accumulated 1.11% or 233,870 shares. Sageworth Trust Com owns 413 shares. Paw Corp holds 5,500 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited has 891,885 shares. The Kansas-based Cognios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 195,379 shares. Moreover, Of America Inc has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Connable Office has 0.49% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet Commercial Bank & has invested 2.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications Incorporated reported 1.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arizona State Retirement holds 283,770 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares to 176,654 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.92 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.