Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Holding by $420,475 as Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Homrich & Berg Lowered Its Stake by $2.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) by 66.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 4,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares to 164,302 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Bank & Trust In has 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,676 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan Company has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garrison Asset Limited Liability Com holds 30,144 shares. Lvm Mngmt Mi owns 121,709 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 39,107 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 6.98M shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs reported 483,981 shares stake. Signature & Investment Advisors Limited owns 2,289 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 67,600 are held by Overbrook Management. 51,799 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. M Kraus & Co holds 3.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 44,459 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 381,275 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company reported 2,337 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

