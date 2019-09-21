Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $704,900; Stock Value Rose; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holder Clearline Capital LP Upped Stake by $3.29 Million

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 4.21 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 113,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of stock.

