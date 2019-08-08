Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $3.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; De Burlo Group Holding in Nike (NKE) Has Cut by $789,600 as Stock Value Rose

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 6.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 11,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 65,666 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97 million, down from 77,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 1.15M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 23.85 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 0.44% or 569,403 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.04% or 7,647 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc reported 13,551 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability has invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bailard has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Professional Advisory Services has 0.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,000 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Marietta Invest Limited reported 3.14% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.45% or 580,058 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund stated it has 8,004 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cap invested in 1.27% or 14.67 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 35,950 shares. Bridges Inc has invested 1.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Leonard Green And Limited Partnership invested in 0.52% or 20,000 shares. 267,758 are owned by Pnc Fincl Grp Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares to 35,165 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hlds Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 33,400 shares to 69,400 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.