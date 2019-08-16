Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position; Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its Adtran (ADTN) Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Adtran Inc (ADTN) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 30,183 shares as Adtran Inc (ADTN)’s stock declined 34.80%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 941,981 shares with $12.91M value, down from 972,164 last quarter. Adtran Inc now has $516.58M valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 75,246 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 58,907 shares with $11.19 million value, down from 62,225 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $934.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $206.77. About 18.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi holds 80,767 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 6.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ssi Investment Incorporated invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regions Fincl stated it has 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nelson Roberts Investment reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Investment Management, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,822 shares. Rmb Lc reported 194,100 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Management has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 472,912 shares. 221,156 were reported by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,249 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.43M shares. Ipswich Inv accumulated 2.99% or 48,125 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 3.77% above currents $206.77 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. Cascend Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) stake by 152,145 shares to 442,940 valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 25,545 shares and now owns 332,900 shares. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 17,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 259,149 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 73,887 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 65,136 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Glenmede Trust Na holds 363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Research & Mgmt has 329,952 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo owns 113,524 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 633,456 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.02% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 32,634 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 628,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 14,547 shares.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adtran (ADTN) Down 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADTRAN (ADTN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adtran delays 10-Q – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADTN vs. ZAYO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $477,870 for 270.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.