Grand Jean Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM); As Sysco (SYY) Share Price Declined, Scott & Selber Upped Its Stake by $743,952

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 472,905 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $109.01. About 1.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.64% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 22,869 are owned by Stonebridge Cap Lc. Motco invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Franklin Res accumulated 0.01% or 174,449 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.01% stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.2% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 702,515 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc reported 97,383 shares stake. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 8,170 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 2.86 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,140 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 8.75M shares. Washington-based Newfocus Fincl Lc has invested 1.37% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 8,600 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co accumulated 4,395 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates holds 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 10,400 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings Secs reported 58,883 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv has invested 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantum has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Consulta Limited accumulated 750,000 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 26,744 shares. Clal Ins stated it has 275,000 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 5,176 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Navellier And Associate has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 35,056 are owned by George Kaiser Family Foundation. 300 are owned by Loeb Prns. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 12,237 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Orca Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,053 shares. First Financial In holds 0.92% or 12,195 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap reported 115,548 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares to 101,382 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,055 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC).