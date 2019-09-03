Grand Jean Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Comcast (CMCSA); Great Lakes Advisors Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Boosted as Stock Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 27,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 59,456 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 million, up from 32,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.55. About 1.09M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 8.29M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,121 shares to 9,447 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 31,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,141 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 256 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Argent Tru holds 9,741 shares. California-based Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.41% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited invested in 0.57% or 3,900 shares. Fort LP holds 0.5% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 19,959 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Highlander Capital Limited Com owns 300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dana Investment Advsrs invested in 1.46% or 250,227 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.11% stake. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,135 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 2,778 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 1,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50,289 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Co has invested 3.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bank Trust Department holds 14,359 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barnett And Comm Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Intll Gp Inc accumulated 2.06 million shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 189,558 shares. Woodstock holds 188,053 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na owns 13,475 shares. Whitnell reported 2,550 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.84% or 991,730 shares. Caprock Group reported 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 18,570 were reported by High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Liability. 31,945 are held by Stanley. Capital Ca holds 0.03% or 6,225 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,548 shares.