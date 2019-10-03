Grand Jean Capital Management Boosted Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding By $476,655; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Among 3 analysts covering Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Delphi Automotive has $2400 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 69.55% above currents $12.58 stock price. Delphi Automotive had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 13 to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. See Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 108.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 11,085 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)'s stock declined 6.33%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 21,335 shares with $935,000 value, up from 10,250 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $66.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 5.95 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. stake by 206 shares to 7,606 valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,300 shares and now owns 108,476 shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 88,887 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Llc owns 31,000 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.32% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nordea Mngmt accumulated 126,238 shares. Guggenheim Cap invested in 0.1% or 276,537 shares. Carroll Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 340 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd owns 35,248 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 32,655 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi holds 238,404 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Barnett & Com invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru Commerce owns 43,496 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 264,041 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 306,055 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 3,384 are held by Mcf Ltd Liability.

The stock increased 2.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 1.34 million shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 58.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 27/04/2018 – Dir Leube Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $4.65 TO $4.95; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N SEES FY REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Ruffer Buys New 2.4% Position in Delphi Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Dir Connors Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $5.0B TO $5.2B, EST. $5.08B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 123,442 shares or 85.53% less from 853,148 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 1 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 34,526 shares in its portfolio. 47,636 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 269 shares for 0% of their portfolio.