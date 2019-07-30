Grand Jean Capital Management Boosted Crown Holdings (CCK) Position By $4.36 Million; Choice Hotels International (CHH) Sellers Decreased By 6.38% Their Shorts

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) had a decrease of 6.38% in short interest. CHH’s SI was 3.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.38% from 4.23M shares previously. With 340,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)’s short sellers to cover CHH’s short positions. The SI to Choice Hotels International Inc’s float is 9.74%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 91,152 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44c; 06/03/2018 – Ingenico Group Partners with Choice Hotels to Enhance Payment Security at Hotels Across the U.S; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 07/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Pilot Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Program at Select Properties; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 96.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 80,682 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 164,302 shares with $8.97 million value, up from 83,620 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 617,234 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WoodSpring Suites Continues Texas Expansion with Two Openings – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Marquee Debuts As Newest Ascend Hotel Collection Member – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Construction Begins On California Cambria Hotel – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 22.3 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,994 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 2,559 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) or 284 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 42,247 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). State Street reported 487,177 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.02% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) or 3,650 shares. Epoch Inc holds 0.09% or 259,520 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Management reported 4,851 shares stake. 54,174 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 8 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) or 512,931 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp has invested 0.04% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 224 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 2.38% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Firefly Value Ptnrs LP reported 1.52M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 178,925 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 1,047 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Amer Int Gp owns 3,019 shares. Lpl Limited invested in 13,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,859 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 18,462 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com has 0.05% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.31 million shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited reported 4,134 shares stake. Selz Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 170,000 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity. $6.90M worth of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was sold by CONWAY JOHN W.