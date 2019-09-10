Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stock Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $15.25 Million Its Stake; Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79M, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.46. About 147,950 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 1.32M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares to 310,823 shares, valued at $36.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Mutual Of America Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.05M shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 18,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Midas Management has invested 0.86% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Sit Investment owns 8,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 28,521 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Limited. Northern Trust Corp owns 301,497 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com owns 350,000 shares. Pettee Investors invested in 0.32% or 4,457 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Prudential Public Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 16,684 shares stake.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $62.25 million for 24.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares to 216,892 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 52,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).