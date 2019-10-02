Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stake Has Lifted by Driehaus Capital Management Llc; Westchester Capital Management Holding in Cbs New (CBS) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 194,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 101,967 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 296,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 1.54 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ISSUE STATEMENT REGARDING DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY ORDER; 08/05/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO NOT WANT BOB BAKISH TO BE ANY PART OF DEAL: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Alan Cumming Helps CBS Unfurl Its Rainbow Flag With `Instinct’; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with Redstone

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 9,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The hedge fund held 38,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, up from 29,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.8. About 93,253 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 71,257 shares to 160,186 shares, valued at $45.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio & Limited holds 23,000 shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt has 0.84% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 25,770 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 22,293 shares. Cap Mgmt Assoc New York accumulated 1.04% or 12,885 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tanaka reported 17,665 shares stake. Piedmont accumulated 27,104 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% or 1,002 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Palouse Capital Mgmt owns 71,161 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability reported 7,500 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 291,295 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 6,728 shares. 5,826 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.39 million for 7.24 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 660 shares. Virtu Ltd holds 2,876 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 64,264 shares. Laurion Capital LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 15,323 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 75,456 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,513 shares. Fmr Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.34 million shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.67% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 0% or 150 shares. Moreover, Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 382,026 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.95% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Franklin Resources stated it has 839,858 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman reported 22,255 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 3,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 33,599 shares to 2,545 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,469 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.