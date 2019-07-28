Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Shares Rose While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake; Radian Group (RDN) Market Value Rose While Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79M, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 177,958 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 25,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,903 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 84,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 1.97 million shares traded or 43.93% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 229,182 shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 25,400 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.64M shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Fund accumulated 91,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sageworth Company stated it has 1,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 29,944 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Parametrica Limited owns 13,737 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 63,969 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.30M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,156 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 725 shares. Bailard Inc owns 0.03% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 26,700 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 22,015 shares to 43,758 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fitbit Inc by 201,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35M for 33.76 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

