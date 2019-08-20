Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Share Price Declined While Hood River Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As Ww Grainger (GWW) Share Price Rose, Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Holding

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 1,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 4,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 6,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $272.03. About 302,412 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 9,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 313,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84M, up from 303,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 177,760 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance I by 11,649 shares to 131,719 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 27,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,472 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02 million for 15.15 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.06 million shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,194 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department holds 84 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce holds 0.02% or 3,215 shares. Zevin Asset Llc accumulated 0.14% or 1,454 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 12,076 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Interocean Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 3,805 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 14,433 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Invest stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.26M shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 835 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 0% or 1,236 shares in its portfolio.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 4,421 shares to 525,317 shares, valued at $36.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 38,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 8,802 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 6,761 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 2,513 shares. 41,663 were reported by Nordea Invest Mngmt. Riverbridge Ltd Company has invested 2.78% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Midas Mngmt invested in 0.86% or 17,500 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 340,424 shares. Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0.03% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 242,669 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt Limited owns 2,497 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 1,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Co reported 509,737 shares.