Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Tctc Holdings Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.54 Million; Stock Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 9,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84 million, up from 303,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 33,292 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE)

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 29,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,252 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, up from 340,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 1.54 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,549 shares to 573,541 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,016 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 23,658 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 352 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp has 0.25% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 2.05 million shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 301,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Co Ma has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.04% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 49,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 381,045 were reported by Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 34,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 10,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 28,091 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 24,975 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gfs Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,930 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Natixis has 45,509 shares. Cohen Cap holds 106,164 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison has 0.73% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northwest Investment Counselors accumulated 22,341 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12.92M shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dearborn Prns Limited owns 10,645 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 26,400 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 34,075 shares to 333,955 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

