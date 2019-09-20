Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)

Both Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) are each other’s competitor in the Education & Training Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. 119 7.70 N/A 4.73 23.01 ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Grand Canyon Education Inc. and ATA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 16.3% ATA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ATA Inc. has beta of 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Grand Canyon Education Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor ATA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. ATA Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.9% of ATA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 18.7% are ATA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14% ATA Inc. 0.54% -0.22% 49.67% 160.81% 465.19% 186.33%

For the past year Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ATA Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats ATA Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.