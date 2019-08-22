Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Reaches $130.31 52-Week High; Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Carmax (KMX) Position By $2.03 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 29,363 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 651,050 shares with $45.44 million value, down from 680,413 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $13.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 173,545 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

The stock of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) hit a new 52-week high and has $138.13 target or 6.00% above today’s $130.31 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.30B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $138.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $377.94 million more. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 34,225 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Grand Canyon Education, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 340,424 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 529,763 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hood River Llc accumulated 1.8% or 313,007 shares. Us Bank De holds 0.01% or 41,438 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd invested in 4,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Tributary Capital Ltd reported 9,900 shares stake. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2,521 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,591 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company invested in 6,812 shares. 8,802 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Fin Inc reported 999,487 shares.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.30 billion. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. It has a 26.98 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 15.55 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $99.63’s average target is 19.53% above currents $83.35 stock price. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained the shares of KMX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24.