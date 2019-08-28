Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Reaches $128.01 52-Week High; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Raised American Assets Trust (AAT) Stake

The stock of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) hit a new 52-week high and has $139.53 target or 9.00% above today’s $128.01 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.19 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $139.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $556.92 million more. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.01. About 27,063 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) stake by 26.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 105,620 shares as American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 0.39%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 502,036 shares with $23.02 million value, up from 396,416 last quarter. American Assets Trust Inc now has $2.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 24,574 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 135,120 shares to 155,488 valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spx Flow Inc stake by 16,343 shares and now owns 869,717 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust has $51 highest and $48 lowest target. $49.67’s average target is 7.02% above currents $46.41 stock price. American Assets Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 6,000 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 4,823 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,592 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 5,275 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 4,677 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 37,265 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 137,404 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 58,405 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Sg Americas Securities Limited owns 7,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

