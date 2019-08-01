Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Reaches $116.48 After 5.00% Up Move; City Holding Co (CHCO) Sentiment Is 1.43

The stock of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.09% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 475,504 shares traded or 39.87% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $5.62 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $122.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LOPE worth $281.00M more.

City Holding Co (CHCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 66 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 46 sold and decreased their holdings in City Holding Co. The funds in our database reported: 11.14 million shares, down from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding City Holding Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 39 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.33 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $21.91 million for 14.51 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $41,544 activity.

City Holding Co holds 9.4% of its portfolio in City Holding Company for 437,695 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 107,457 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 16,944 shares. The New Jersey-based Condor Capital Management has invested 0.1% in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,261 shares.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 20,707 shares traded. City Holding Company (CHCO) has declined 4.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO A SUPPLY CHAIN BIG DATA JOINT VENTURE COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18; 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 20/04/2018 – DJ City Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCO); 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY)

City Holding Company operates as a holding firm for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to clients for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts.

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PNFP or CHCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why City Holding (CHCO) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “City Holding Company (CHCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “City Holding (CHCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 58% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Grand Canyon Education, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 15,365 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation owns 309,633 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Foundry Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 28,521 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 1.11M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 125 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,487 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 68,568 shares. 115,617 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.49 million shares. Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 9,630 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.12% or 19,096 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 4,188 shares. Moreover, James Inv has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 925 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Grand Canyon Education had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) rating on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $135 target. Barrington maintained Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35 million for 30.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. It has a 24.63 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs.