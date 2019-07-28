Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Comparison side by side

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. 113 7.98 N/A 4.73 24.30 RYB Education Inc. 7 1.06 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Grand Canyon Education Inc. and RYB Education Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Grand Canyon Education Inc. and RYB Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 16.3% RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.7%

Liquidity

Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RYB Education Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Grand Canyon Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RYB Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and RYB Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has a consensus target price of $136, and a 7.13% upside potential. Competitively RYB Education Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.15, with potential upside of 19.17%. The results provided earlier shows that RYB Education Inc. appears more favorable than Grand Canyon Education Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares and 16.7% of RYB Education Inc. shares. 1.2% are Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.66% of RYB Education Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grand Canyon Education Inc. -0.1% -3.06% 21.05% -10.6% 7.08% 19.46% RYB Education Inc. 0.13% 1.74% -5.13% -54.99% -55.93% 29.79%

For the past year Grand Canyon Education Inc. was less bullish than RYB Education Inc.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors RYB Education Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.