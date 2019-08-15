Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Education & Training Services company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has 99.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 16.30% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. N/A 116 23.01 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

Grand Canyon Education Inc. presently has an average target price of $136, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -10.19%. Based on the data shown earlier, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Grand Canyon Education Inc. has weaker performance than Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Grand Canyon Education Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Grand Canyon Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.