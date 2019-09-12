Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Stake Held by Stevens Capital Management Lp; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.16 Million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 10,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 64,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.75M, down from 75,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $225.31. About 19.30 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 11,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The hedge fund held 27,506 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 16,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 95,171 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 73,072 shares stake. Cordasco Networks holds 0.48% or 2,469 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dumont Blake Investment Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,297 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability has 5.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 176,866 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 249,770 shares. Villere St Denis J Co Ltd Company has 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Research Management reported 1.52% stake. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 172,934 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 125,661 shares. Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 30,220 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Lc reported 4.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd owns 14,658 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 44,481 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,000 shares to 38,005 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 48,037 shares to 32,374 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 25,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,052 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot LP reported 3,642 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 0.03% or 15,881 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 16,694 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank owns 11,499 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,614 are owned by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 333,748 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8,857 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Berkom & Assocs Inc reported 1.11 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 3,700 shares. Int Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 805 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 660 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Blackrock reported 2.02 million shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 21,635 shares.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Despite Declining 4% Today, Grand Canyon Education Delivers Solid Q3 and Upside Remains – Motley Fool” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VIPS, CAR, DLPH and ATTU among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grand Canyon Education Is Still A Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2017. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Grand Canyon Education Climbed 24.5% in February – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 11, 2019.