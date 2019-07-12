Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $1.48 Million as Stock Rose; Shah Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) as Market Value Declined

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 39,122 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 54.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 12,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 23,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 174,873 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.36 million for 31.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Limited Com reported 173,912 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 83 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,509 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Comerica Natl Bank reported 32,852 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Captrust Fin Advsr holds 707 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 110,828 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 0.02% or 3,674 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 155,770 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited has 36,535 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 3.49M shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,682 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 65 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 145,692 shares.

