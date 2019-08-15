Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined; As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Has Trimmed Position by $622,006

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 9,160 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 54.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 12,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 23,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $125.38. About 192,081 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated owns 999,487 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 529,763 shares. Citigroup stated it has 2,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 29,565 shares. Whittier Trust Company invested in 499 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 482,400 shares. 524,047 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Com Lp. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc owns 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 18,517 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 7,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 4,447 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 3,912 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com holds 14,061 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 15,297 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 42,521 shares to 171,289 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).