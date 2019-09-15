Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Increased Its Stake by $30.43 Million; Tortoise Investment Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $400,304

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 1730.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 260,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The hedge fund held 275,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.19 million, up from 15,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 242,864 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LOPE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Grand Canyon Education Stock Gained 11% in October – Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 149,354 shares to 242,889 shares, valued at $36.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 290,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,225 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.29% or 986,112 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Lyon Street Ltd Liability stated it has 14,500 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,104 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 82 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 53,250 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). The Georgia-based Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Yorktown Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 3,000 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Washington Management invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edmp Inc holds 6.61% or 36,473 shares. Financial Advisory Inc owns 23,330 shares. Welch Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Ny has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 120,935 shares. 36,070 are owned by First Long Island Ltd Liability. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.18% or 118,925 shares. Cap Inv Counsel accumulated 179,920 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,543 shares. 148,511 were reported by Argent Trust Company. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability owns 74,074 shares. Rdl Fin Incorporated holds 20,950 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp reported 3,900 shares. Verity & Verity Lc has 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schafer Cullen Mgmt owns 1,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ny Mun Value Fd (NNY) by 147,295 shares to 69,639 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,804 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer: Why Facebook Is A Winner From Apple’s Product Launch – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) expected to announce three new iPhones – Live Trading News” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.