Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Share Price Declined While Nuveen Asset Management Cut Position by $1.44 Million; Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holding as Share Value Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 440,626 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 12,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 49,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 668,467 shares traded or 97.52% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 62,395 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 16,684 are held by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 19,096 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company owns 10,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 49,503 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Com Llc reported 0.12% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,093 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 423 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Global accumulated 0.02% or 591,000 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 3,912 shares. 7,431 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Declining 4% Today, Grand Canyon Education Delivers Solid Q3 and Upside Remains – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8,835 shares to 830,683 shares, valued at $166.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 161,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $55.10 million for 24.39 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.