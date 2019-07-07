Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Market Valuation Rose While Redwood Investments Raised Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Welch & Forbes Has Lowered Its Holding

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 44,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, up from 129,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 99,987 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 16,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 848,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.87 million, down from 864,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Ltd Liability has 42,700 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 45,952 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Ltd has 60,207 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Partners Lc has 0.13% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bell Bancorp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 11,506 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank reported 4,440 shares. 108 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Ent Corp owns 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 203 shares. Liberty Cap Management owns 66,434 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.1% or 427,411 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.14% or 594,930 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 663,429 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 5,998 were reported by Homrich And Berg. 37,284 are held by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 34,254 shares to 60,233 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 29.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Bell National Bank & Trust owns 7,190 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 10,600 were accumulated by Mackenzie. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Us State Bank De reported 41,438 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 8,802 shares. 2,670 were accumulated by Pnc Svcs Inc. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 2.33% stake. Carroll Financial Associate holds 141 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 372,674 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Sun Life invested in 0.11% or 4,188 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Lc holds 182,853 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 232,698 shares to 411,839 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,282 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

