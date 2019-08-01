Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Holding Maintained by Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $603,096 as Valuation Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 770,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.23M, up from 766,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 15.35% or $19.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.77. About 2.04 million shares traded or 500.94% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $39.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 10th – Nasdaq" on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Here's Why Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq" published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool" on March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma accumulated 254,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 8,898 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 27,301 shares. Principal Finance Gp owns 5,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 62,395 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 110,828 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 7,999 shares. 61,236 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0.05% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 10,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 145,692 shares. Moreover, Element Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd invested in 140,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,858 shares to 19,359 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.