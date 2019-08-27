Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Holder Northern Trust Has Cut Holding; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lifted Its Arista Networks (ANET) Stake by $2.33 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 7,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 46,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $223.2. About 417,709 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 5,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 301,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.53M, down from 306,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.01. About 350,507 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 93,928 shares to 68,719 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 45,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation Adds Arista Networks to Address Datacenter and Campus Networking Markets in the IT Channel – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arista Networks Inc (ANET) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Split: Grand Canyon Education And Grand Canyon University – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grand Canyon Education Teases a Major Announcement Along With Solid Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.