Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $70.26 Million; Rambus Del (RMBS) Holding Maintained by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 616,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.62 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.27. About 329,830 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 79.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 35,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 80,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 44,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 164,704 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS FORMS JV IN CHINA TO DEVELOP RRAM TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C; 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C, EST. EPS 20C; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS BEGINS ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG; 09/05/2018 – Rambus Makes Real-time Payments Safer With Payment Account Tokenization; 27/04/2018 – RAMBUS INC SAYS ON APRIL 26, 2018, DECREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SIX DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Rambus to Repurchase $50M of Its Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $19,942 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 258 shares. Nwq Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2.93M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 928,926 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 270,292 shares. Federated Pa invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). 10,399 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Spark Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 699,900 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 876,255 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0% or 10,890 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Piedmont Invest holds 27,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has 197,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation owns 108,724 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.04% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 13,642 shares to 108 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 21,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,109 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19,589 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $121.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 925,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Solarwinds Corp.