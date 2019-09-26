Grand Canyon Ed Com (LOPE) Position Held by Reinhart Partners Inc; Indexiq Advisors Position in Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Has Upped by $683,265 as Share Price Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com (LOPE) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 8,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 47,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, up from 39,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 102,601 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 110.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 45,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 86,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 41,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 12,706 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Heritage to Participate in KBW Insurance Conference on September 5th – GuruFocus.com” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How Tampa Bay and Florida insurers are making it through the storm – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 11, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insurer Palomar Holdings files for initial public offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Hires Arash Soleimani as Executive Vice President & Director of Investor Relations – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectrus Inc by 12,086 shares to 47,715 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,594 shares, and cut its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38,619 shares to 780,586 shares, valued at $30.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,476 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 63,015 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,519 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 75,456 shares. Hood River Management Lc owns 324,424 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,597 shares in its portfolio. 35,461 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Co holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 1.88M shares. 839,858 are held by Franklin Resource Incorporated. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 9,900 shares. The Missouri-based Comm Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 2,110 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 105,464 shares. Chicago Equity Limited holds 0.12% or 22,393 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 75,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 7,900 shares.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How Grand Canyon Education is looking to separate itself from the competition – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Grand Canyon (LOPE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Grand Canyon Education Climbed 24.5% in February – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 11, 2019.